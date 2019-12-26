Global  

'Prime Minister of RSS lies to Mother India': Rahul Gandhi refutes Modi's 'No Detention Centres' claim

DNA Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Rahul Gandhi captioned the video, "The Prime Minister of the RSS lies to Mother India".
News video: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi turned back from Meerut and more news | OneIndia News

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi turned back from Meerut and more news | OneIndia News 03:55

 Mamata leads protests aginst CAA & NRC in Kolkata, Protesters defy prohibitory orders in Delhi's Mandi House, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi turned back from Meerut, Modi cabinet gives the nod to National Population Register updation,IMF calls for urgent action from India on the economy, Sena...

Watch: Amit Shah's response on PM Modi denying talks on NRC, detention camps [Video]Watch: Amit Shah's response on PM Modi denying talks on NRC, detention camps

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commented on the NRC controversy. Shah reacted to PM Modi's clarification regarding NRC. PM Modi had said that there's no talk in government on NRC. Shah also spoke on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published

Indian protesters against citizenship law defy rally ban [Video]Indian protesters against citizenship law defy rally ban

As Prime Minister Modi refuses to concede on law, protests grow nationwide across India against it.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published


RSS's PM lies to Bharat Mata: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that there were no detention centres in the country, alleging...
IndiaTimes

‘RSS PM lies to Bharat Mata’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi over ‘no detention centres’ claim


Indian Express


Tweets about this

bhupendra1312

Bhupendra Nagesh RT @dna: 'Prime Minister of RSS lies to Mother India': Rahul Gandhi refutes Modi's 'No Detention Centres' claim https://t.co/PKpajxjF3O 7 minutes ago

NIZAMULHUDA313

madrasanizamulhuda #JhootJhootJhoot": Rahul Gandhi On PM Modi's "No Detention Centres" Claim The Prime Minister's statement on citizen… https://t.co/cugDIyNQ1s 16 minutes ago

dna

DNA 'Prime Minister of RSS lies to Mother India': Rahul Gandhi refutes Modi's 'No Detention Centres' claim https://t.co/PKpajxjF3O 27 minutes ago

Conspiratorfeku

DIC 'Prime Minister of RSS lies to Mother India': Rahul Gandhi refutes Modi's 'No Detention Centres' claim #ModiLies https://t.co/CNSbDfYgmF 42 minutes ago

theupdaterpost

Daily News Prime Minister of RSS lies to Mother India, says Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi`s `No Detention Centres` Claim https://t.co/LHEX49yeXZ 54 minutes ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews 'Prime Minister of RSS lies to Mother India': Rahul Gandhi refutes Modi's 'No Detention Centres' claim https://t.co/oBkBmwkYGq 54 minutes ago

NewsAurChai

News Aur Chai #NACTrending: "The Prime Minister of the RSS lies to Mother India"- Rahul Gandhi - @NewsAurChai --… https://t.co/B518sCYgvY 1 hour ago

sunder_barange

Sunder Barange Prime Minister of RSS lies to Mother India, says Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi`s `No Detention Centres` Claim https://t.co/A5oQFPfdvj 1 hour ago

