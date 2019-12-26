Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Barnaby Joyce outlines a 'tactile' climate policy after releasing Twitter rant

The Age Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Barnaby Joyce says climate policy should be practical, suggesting nuclear power, a day after releasing a video suggesting a tax won't change climate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Australia fires: Prime minister defends climate policy after Greta Thunberg criticism

Following criticism of his climate policy by climate activist Greta Thunberg, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said "I'm not here to impress people...
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Barnaby Joyce outlines a 'tactile' #climate policy after releasing Twitter rant: Sydney Morning Herald… https://t.co/JYhiJ0hKts 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.