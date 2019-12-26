'2020 is going to be an emotional one': Leander Paes to bring curtains down on his illustrious career Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 47 minutes ago )

After securing hundreds of trophies, including 18 coveted Grand Slam doubles titles, Indian tennis icon Leander Paes announced 2020 will be his farewell season on the Pro-circuit. 👓 View full article

