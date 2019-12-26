Global  

'2020 is going to be an emotional one': Leander Paes to bring curtains down on his illustrious career

DNA Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
After securing hundreds of trophies, including 18 coveted Grand Slam doubles titles, Indian tennis icon Leander Paes announced 2020 will be his farewell season on the Pro-circuit.
