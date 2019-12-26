Global  

Crowds gather in Asia for rare 'ring of fire' eclipse

SBS Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Sport was stopped and some places declared a public holiday for the "ring of fire" solar eclipse.
News video: Solar eclipse: Crowds in Asia gather to see 'ring of fire'

Solar eclipse: Crowds in Asia gather to see 'ring of fire' 02:18

 People across Asia have witnessed the annual "ring of fire" solar eclipse.

'Christmas Ring of Fire Eclipse' Is Coming [Video]'Christmas Ring of Fire Eclipse' Is Coming

Astronomy fans are eagerly anticipating a “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse.

Rare ring-of-fire eclipse witnessed across Asia

Rare ring-of-fire eclipse witnessed across AsiaSkywatchers from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India and Singapore were treated to a rare ring-of-fire solar eclipse on Thursday. Read More UAE residents witness...
WorldNews

The last solar eclipse of the decade is Thursday, and it's a 'ring of fire.' Here's how to watch

The last solar eclipse of 2019 – and the decade – is set to take place Thursday. Some parts of the world will be able to witness a rare 'ring of fire.'
USATODAY.com

