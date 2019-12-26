Montenegro police ban opposition rally against religion bill



Recent related videos from verified sources Monsey stabbing was domestic terrorism, says NY governor New York governor Andrew Cuomo says a stabbing in a rabbi's home that wounded five people was evidence of a 'cancer in the body politic'. The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published 4 days ago Arlington Police Officer Enjoys Christmas Day Off With Family As Chief Works In His Place Every year, Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson selects an employee to take off on Christmas, and he works in their place. This year it was Officer William Bill. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:20Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Montenegro adopts law on religion amid protests by pro-Serbs PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s parliament adopted a contested law on religious rights early Friday after chaotic scenes in the assembly that...

WorldNews 6 days ago



Several thousand protest church bill in Montenegro PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Several thousand people on Wednesday held protests in Montenegro against a religious property bill that is opposed by the Serbian...

Seattle Times 14 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this