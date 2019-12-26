Global  

Japan executes first foreigner in 10 years in family murder

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
TOKYO (AP) — Japan executed its first foreigner in 10 years on Thursday, a Chinese man convicted in the 2003 murder and robbery of a family of four. Wei Wei, 40, was hanged Thursday at a detention center in Fukuoka where he had been on death row for more than 16 years, Justice Minister Masako […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Japan executes first foreigner in years, a Chinese man who killed a family

Japan on Thursday executed a 40-year-old Chinese man convicted of murdering a family of four, in the country's first execution of a foreigner since the...
Reuters Also reported by •Al JazeeraJerusalem PostNPR

Japan hangs Chinese national convicted of 2003 murder, marking first execution of a foreigner in 10 years

Japan executed a Chinese national convicted in the brutal 2003 murder of a family of four Thursday, marking the government’s first execution of a foreigner in...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •BBC NewsNPR

