Japan executes first foreigner in 10 years in family murder

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

TOKYO (AP) — Japan executed its first foreigner in 10 years on Thursday, a Chinese man convicted in the 2003 murder and robbery of a family of four. Wei Wei, 40, was hanged Thursday at a detention center in Fukuoka where he had been on death row for more than 16 years, Justice Minister Masako […] 👓 View full article

