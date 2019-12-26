Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christmas Typhoon Batters Central Philippines

NYTimes.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Thousands traveling home for the holiday were stranded as flights and ferries were canceled. At least 16 deaths were reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Typhoon Phanfone leaves trail of destruction in the Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone leaves trail of destruction in the Philippines 00:34

 Typhoon Phanfone leaves a trail of damage in central Philippines and kills several people on Christmas day.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Typhoon Phanfone: Deadly Christmas storm kills 16 in the Philippines [Video]Typhoon Phanfone: Deadly Christmas storm kills 16 in the Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone leaves a trail of damage in central Philippines and kills several people on Christmas day. The typhoon had devastated thousands in the Eastern Visayas island forcing families out of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:49Published

Christmas typhoon kills at least 16 in the Philippines [Video]Christmas typhoon kills at least 16 in the Philippines

Winds reached 195 kilometres per hour and caused significant damage.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

16 Dead After Christmas Storm Batters Central Philippines


TIME

10 killed as Typhoon Phanfone batters central Philippines

Manila [Philippines], Dec 26 (ANI): At least 10 people have been killed and six others missing after Typhoon Phanfone battered several central Philippine islands...
Sify


Tweets about this

ThohaAli

Thoha Ali RT @AJEnglish: Death toll rises to 11 after Typhoon Phanfone batters central Philippines on #Christmas Day https://t.co/oUaYleCEkm https://… 28 minutes ago

Emmaibedu

Emmatoza™ RT @AJEnglish: At least 10 people killed and 6 others missing after Typhoon Phanfone battered several central Philippine islands on Christm… 1 hour ago

albertomarti548

albertomarti548 Christmas Typhoon Batters Central Philippines https://t.co/siZ6DVIDlg https://t.co/Sb0rVBwaAX 1 hour ago

HescobarPablo

pablo hescobar Christmas Typhoon Batters Central Philippines https://t.co/1eXk3qzkqJ https://t.co/qPDCw4jkou 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.