Thousands in Indonesia pray on 15th anniversary of devastating tsunami

CBC.ca Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Thousands of people knelt in prayer in Indonesia's Aceh province at ceremonies Thursday marking the 15th anniversary of the Indian Ocean tsunami, one of modern history's worst natural disasters.
Thousands in Indonesia pray on 15th anniversary of tsunami

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of people knelt in prayer in Indonesia’s Aceh province at ceremonies Thursday marking the 15th anniversary of the...
Seattle Times

The world remembers Indian Ocean tsunami and its 230,000 victims, five years on

Communities across Asia commemorated the 230,000 victims of the Indian Ocean tsunami on Thursday, the 15th anniversary of one of the world's most deadly...
France 24 Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

