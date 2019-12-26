Global  

AP Explains: What is Boxing Day?

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
LONDON (AP) — In Britain and other countries like Australia and Canada, the day after Christmas is a secular national holiday known as Boxing Day. Here’s a brief look at some theories about how the holiday got its name and how people celebrate it: NO NEED FOR BOXING GLOVES While no one seems to know […]
