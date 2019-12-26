Erdogan Says Parliament to Soon Approve Sending Troops to Libya
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () (Bloomberg) — The Turkish government will ask parliament in early January to authorize the deployment of troops to Libya to back its internationally recognized government, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday, adding that the riven North African country has requested military assistance. The legislative motion will be the government’s “first act” after parliament returns from its recess on Jan. 7, Erdogan...