Erdogan Says Parliament to Soon Approve Sending Troops to Libya

PETROLMEDYA RT @anewscomtr: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan says that Turkey will introduce a bill to send troops to Libya as soon as the parlia… 4 minutes ago

Björn Müller RT @Ozkok_A: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara will send troops to Libya now that Tripoli has requested it, and he will pr… 8 minutes ago

İshak Faki RT @trtworld: President Erdogan says Turkey will send troops to Libya now that Tripoli has requested it, and will present legislation to pa… 13 minutes ago

Greece Outside In Erdogan Says Parliament to Soon Back Sending Troops to Libya https://t.co/zw0tK3N8BG #Greece #news 25 minutes ago

Vision GR 2020 💖 SL RT @business: The Turkish government will ask parliament in early January to authorize the deployment of troops to Libya, President Erdogan… 52 minutes ago

Zahra Maamo RT @abdbozkurt: Turkish President #Erdogan says his govt will seek the mandate authorizing the deployment of Turkish troops to #Libya as so… 2 hours ago