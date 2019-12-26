Global  

Erdogan Says Parliament to Soon Approve Sending Troops to Libya

WorldNews Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Erdogan Says Parliament to Soon Approve Sending Troops to Libya(Bloomberg) — The Turkish government will ask parliament in early January to authorize the deployment of troops to Libya to back its internationally recognized government, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday, adding that the riven North African country has requested military assistance. The legislative motion will be the government’s “first act” after parliament returns from its recess on Jan. 7, Erdogan...
Turkey's Erdogan says to send troops to Libya

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey will send troops to Libya now that the north African country requested it, and he will present deployment...
Reuters


