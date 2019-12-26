Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'I remember that guy on the left': Kevin Pietersen's hilarious response to Virat Kohli's decade-old photo

DNA Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
All who remember Virat Kohli's debut time will recall the chubby young lad who was ready to go all guns blazing.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two-year-old Indian cricketer become viral hit with his amazing skills [Video]Two-year-old Indian cricketer become viral hit with his amazing skills

He's only two and still wears nappies but SK Shahid has become a viral sensation in India thanks to videos showing him performing an array of impressive cricket shots. The tiny boy can be seen in a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.