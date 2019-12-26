No North Korean ‘Christmas Gift’ Yet, But Deadline Looms

North Korea may not have delivered a so-called “ North Korea may not have delivered a so-called “ Christmas gift” to the United States, at least not on Christmas Day, but U.S.-North Korea tensions appear far from resolved as Pyongyang ’s end-of-year deadline for nuclear talks approaches. There was widespread speculation that North Korea might conduct an intercontinental ballistic missile test around the holiday season , after a North Korean foreign ministry official earlier this month cryptically promised a “Christmas gift” to the United States. But there were no reported weapons tests Wednesday (Christmas Day), and North Korean state media refrained from any major criticism of the United States as of midday Thursday. FILE - This photo taken... 👓 View full article



