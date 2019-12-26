Global  

Court rules Turkey violated freedoms by banning Wikipedia

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s highest court on Thursday ruled in favor of Wikipedia, saying the Turkish government’s two-year ban on the online encyclopedia constitutes a violation of freedom of expression, the state-run news agency reported. Turkey blocked Wikipedia in April 2017, accusing it of being part of a “smear campaign” against the country, after […]
Wikipedia ban: Top court calls for Turkey to lift block

The Constitutional Court rules that the country's block on accessing Wikipedia is unconstitutional.
BBC News

Turkish court rules Wikipedia block is a rights violation

The Turkish Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that a block on access to online encyclopaedia Wikipedia within Turkey is a violation of freedom of...
Reuters India


