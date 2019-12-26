Court rules Turkey violated freedoms by banning Wikipedia

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s highest court on Thursday ruled in favor of Wikipedia, saying the Turkish government’s two-year ban on the online encyclopedia constitutes a violation of freedom of expression, the state-run news agency reported. Turkey blocked Wikipedia in April 2017, accusing it of being part of a “smear campaign” against the country, after […] 👓 View full article

