Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Martin Scorsese's daughter trolls him with 'Avengers' wrapping paper after Marvel controversy

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Martin Scorsese's 20-year-old daughter trolled the director with "Avengers"-themed wrapping paper this Christmas after the director was met backlash.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's role in 'The Irishman' [Video]Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's role in 'The Irishman'

The Oscar winning actress plays Peggy Sheeran in the film, daughter of Frank Sheeran, portrayed by De Niro. Though her character is central to the development of the story, Paquin speaks only seven..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Robert De Niro Defends Anna Paquin's Role in 'The Irishman' [Video]Robert De Niro Defends Anna Paquin's Role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro Defends Anna Paquin's Role in 'The Irishman'. The Oscar winning actress plays Peggy Sheeran in the film, daughter of Frank Sheeran, portrayed by De Niro. Though her character is central..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Scorsese's daughter trolls him with Marvel wrapping paper

Los Angeles, Dec 26 (IANS) Hollywood maestro Martin Scorsese has faced flak from many new-generation viewers over his critical comments about the Marvel...
Sify

Martin Scorsese Trolled By Daughter with Marvel Wrapping Paper

Martin Scorsese got absolutely owned on Christmas .. by his own daughter, who poked fun of her pops with some simple gift wrapping paper. The famed director's...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.