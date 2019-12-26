Global  

Defence experts deployed to boost bushfire effort in NSW

The Age Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The Defence Force is deploying specialist personnel to assist the NSW Rural Fire Service at 14 fire control centres across the state.
