Notre Dame rector: Cathedral might not be saved

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The rector of Notre Dame Cathedral says the Paris landmark is still so fragile that there's a "50% chance" the structure might not be entirely saved. Scaffolding installed before this year's fire is threatening the vaults of the Gothic monument. (Dec. 25)
News video: No Christmas Mass At Fire-Damaged Notre Dame Cathedral For First Time In 200 Years

No Christmas Mass At Fire-Damaged Notre Dame Cathedral For First Time In 200 Years 02:00

 Imtiaz Tyab reports on locals struggling over Notre Dame Cathedral cancelling Christmas mass after devastating fire (12-23-2019)

Notre Dame rector: Fragile cathedral might not be saved

The rector of Notre Dame Cathedral says the Paris landmark is still so fragile that there's a 50 per cent chance' the structure might not be entirely saved,...
CTV News

No Christmas Mass at Notre Dame for first time in 2 centuries

Notre Dame's rector, Patrick Chauvet, said it was only during the French Revolution that services stopped at the cathedral.
CBS News Also reported by •WorldNewsNewsySifyFOXNews.com

