Kawhi Leonard, Clippers rally to beat Lakers 111-106

WorldNews Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers rally to beat Lakers 111-106LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers were resilient and dominant in the second half to put away the Los Angeles Lakers, using the NBA’s marquee Christmas game to show why the city and the Western Conference might belong to them this season. Kawhi Leonard scored 11 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and had 12 rebounds and five assists to help the Clippers beat Lakers 111-106 on Wednesday night. The Clippers trailed by 12 points at halftime, by 15 in the third quarter, and by seven in the fourth quarter with 6:39 remaining, but they rallied to improve to 2-0 against the Lakers this season. “And we didn’t flinch,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “Like, we just kind of hung...
News video: Thunder Spoil PG13 Return, Beat Clippers 118-112

Thunder Spoil PG13 Return, Beat Clippers 118-112 01:43

 Paul George scores 18 points in his return to Oklahoma City but the Thunder upset the Clippers 118-112.

