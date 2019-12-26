Global  

Kanye West releases new album ‘Jesus Is Born’

WorldNews Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Kanye West releases new album ‘Jesus Is Born’Rapper Kanye West has dropped a new album as a Christmas gift to his fans. Titled “Jesus Is Born”, the LP features 19 tracks, including a cover of West’s own “Ultralight Beam” and “Balm In Gilead”. The album is based around the rapper’s gospel project, Sunday Service. It released on Wednesday. The gospel songs feature West, 42, and his band and choir that he’s been working with since the beginning of 2019 with weekend sermon performances under the name Sunday Service, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Jesus Is Born” is West’s ninth album after 2018’s “Ye”. For all the latest Entertainment News,...
