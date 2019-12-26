Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pete Carroll doesn’t throw players under the bus, and maybe that is why Marshawn Lynch is back on board

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll plays the long game when it comes to player punishment. "We're not going to spank the guys publicly," he said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

No. 14 Notre Dame and Iowa State meet in Camping World Bowl

Camping World Bowl: No. 14 Notre Dame (10-2, Independent) vs. Iowa State (7-5, 5-4 Big 12), Saturday at noon EST (ABC). Line: Notre Dame by 3 1/2. Series Record:...
Seattle Times

Friday’s Time Schedule

All times EST COLLEGE FOOTBALL Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: North Carolina vs. Temple, noon Pinstripe Bowl at New York: Wake Forest vs. Michigan State, 3:20...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BintaDrammeh4

Binta Drammeh RT @Matt_Calkins: The only time Pete Carroll ever called me into the principal’s office was to explain why he doesn’t “spank” his players p… 21 hours ago

iSportsAnalysis

iSportsAnalysis RT @RonBohning: Pete Carroll doesn’t throw players under the bus, and maybe that is why Marshawn Lynch is back on board https://t.co/sXGsZl… 3 days ago

Matt_Calkins

Matt Calkins The only time Pete Carroll ever called me into the principal’s office was to explain why he doesn’t “spank” his pla… https://t.co/YCBMgGHMKV 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.