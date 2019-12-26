Seahawks coach Pete Carroll plays the long game when it comes to player punishment. "We're not going to spank the guys publicly," he said.



Recent related news from verified sources No. 14 Notre Dame and Iowa State meet in Camping World Bowl Camping World Bowl: No. 14 Notre Dame (10-2, Independent) vs. Iowa State (7-5, 5-4 Big 12), Saturday at noon EST (ABC). Line: Notre Dame by 3 1/2. Series Record:...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



Friday’s Time Schedule All times EST COLLEGE FOOTBALL Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: North Carolina vs. Temple, noon Pinstripe Bowl at New York: Wake Forest vs. Michigan State, 3:20...

Seattle Times 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Binta Drammeh RT @Matt_Calkins: The only time Pete Carroll ever called me into the principal’s office was to explain why he doesn’t “spank” his players p… 21 hours ago iSportsAnalysis RT @RonBohning: Pete Carroll doesn’t throw players under the bus, and maybe that is why Marshawn Lynch is back on board https://t.co/sXGsZl… 3 days ago Matt Calkins The only time Pete Carroll ever called me into the principal’s office was to explain why he doesn’t “spank” his pla… https://t.co/YCBMgGHMKV 3 days ago