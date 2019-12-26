|
Pete Carroll doesn’t throw players under the bus, and maybe that is why Marshawn Lynch is back on board
|
|
Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll plays the long game when it comes to player punishment. "We're not going to spank the guys publicly," he said.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
No. 14 Notre Dame and Iowa State meet in Camping World BowlCamping World Bowl: No. 14 Notre Dame (10-2, Independent) vs. Iowa State (7-5, 5-4 Big 12), Saturday at noon EST (ABC). Line: Notre Dame by 3 1/2. Series Record:...
Seattle Times
Friday’s Time ScheduleAll times EST COLLEGE FOOTBALL Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: North Carolina vs. Temple, noon Pinstripe Bowl at New York: Wake Forest vs. Michigan State, 3:20...
Seattle Times
You Might Like
Tweets about this