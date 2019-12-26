Global  

Red wolves court battle reignites as governor urges action

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The fight over the critically endangered red wolf has returned to court as North Carolina’s governor sought immediate help for the dozen or so remaining in the wild and federal biologists planned to transfer wolves into the recovery area for the first time in years. In late November, Gov. Roy Cooper […]
