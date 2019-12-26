Israeli Lawmaker Aims to Oust Prime Minister Netanyahu in Likud Primary



Recent related videos from verified sources Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge ahead of March election Israel's embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a fresh challenge to his power on Thursday as his Likud party held leadership primaries in the run-up to a national election, the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:14Published 7 hours ago Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip at a southern Israeli city on Wednesday as it hosted a campaign rally by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prompted him to take shelter briefly before resuming the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:21Published 15 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Former Israeli Interior Minister Seeks to Challenge Prime Minister Netanyahu's Likud Chairmanship

RIA Nov. 15 hours ago



Israeli lawmaker aims to oust Netanyahu in Likud primary JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s governing Likud party was holding primaries on Thursday, in the first serious internal challenge to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...

Seattle Times 16 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this