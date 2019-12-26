Global  

Israeli Lawmaker Aims to Oust Prime Minister Netanyahu in Likud Primary

TIME Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
News video: Israeli PM Netanyahu faces internal challenge in Likud primary

Israeli PM Netanyahu faces internal challenge in Likud primary 03:57

 Israel's Likud party is holding a primary vote to choose its leader on Thursday. Veteran politician Gideon Saar has vowed to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arguing he will be better placed to form a government in national elections in March. View on euronews

Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge ahead of March election [Video]Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge ahead of March election

Israel&apos;s embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a fresh challenge to his power on Thursday as his Likud party held leadership primaries in the run-up to a national election, the..

Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally [Video]Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally

A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip at a southern Israeli city on Wednesday as it hosted a campaign rally by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prompted him to take shelter briefly before resuming the..

Former Israeli Interior Minister Seeks to Challenge Prime Minister Netanyahu's Likud Chairmanship


RIA Nov.

Israeli lawmaker aims to oust Netanyahu in Likud primary

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s governing Likud party was holding primaries on Thursday, in the first serious internal challenge to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...
Seattle Times

