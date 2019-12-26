Global  

Brazil investigates Christmas Eve attack over Netflix show

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A video on social media in Brazil shows three masked people claiming they carried out a gasoline bomb attack to protest a Christmas program on Netflix that some critics have described as blasphemous. A man in the video, whose voice is digitally altered, says the Christmas Eve attack on a […]
Creators of Netflix’s ‘gay Jesus’ Christmas movie attacked with Molotov cocktails on Christmas Eve

The Brazilian offices of the comedy group behind Netflix’s controversial ‘gay Jesus’ movie were set ablaze on Christmas Eve after being bombarded by...
PinkNews Also reported by •Mediaite

Brazilian far-right group claims attack on 'gay Jesus' comedy troupe

A far-right religious group in Brazil has claimed responsibility for a Christmas Eve fire-bombing attack on the offices of a comedy troupe that produced a...
Reuters

