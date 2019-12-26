Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Winter storm in Southern California set to deliver ice, snow, travel headaches to Midwest

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Forecasters said the storm, which was set to push into the Plains this weekend, could dump up to a foot of snow in some parts of the southern Rockies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Finally, some snow in the forecast for Denver

Finally, some snow in the forecast for Denver 02:43

 A strong storm system is set to impact Colorado Friday through Saturday. A winter storm will develop across southern Colorado, while colder air moves into the state from the north.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Snow in Cochise County brings out visitors, residents [Video]Snow in Cochise County brings out visitors, residents

A winter storm rolled into cities in southern Arizona bringing snow into all parts of Cochise County.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

Cochise county hit with snow [Video]Cochise county hit with snow

Many in Cochise County woke up to snow covered cars, roads, and mountain sides after a storm rolled through.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Southern California slammed by winter snow storm, stranding holiday travelers; system now heads east

Holiday travelers in Southern California were hit with a blustery winter storm Thursday that saw the shutdown major highways and at least one death as...
FOXNews.com

Powerful storm pounds Southern California with rain, snow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful winter storm brought a deluge of rain and snow to Southern California, triggering tornado warnings and bringing post-Christmas...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.