South Africa vs England:?Stuart Broad becomes second bowler to scalp 400 wickets in this decade

PA Sport Stuart Broad weighed in with three wickets as South Africa close day one of the first Test on 277 for nine https://t.co/qGWooF946W 2 minutes ago Times Now Sports #SAvsENG Stuart Broad becomes 2nd bowler after James Anderson to achieve elusive milestone READ:… https://t.co/lAGbOraGb3 8 minutes ago Matty Hodges 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 RT @SkyCricket: WICKET AND STUMPS! Stuart Broad ensures England end the day on a high as he bowls Kagiso Rabada! SA 277-9 at the close. 📺… 8 minutes ago Arvind singh RT @toisports: #SAvsENG #SAvENG @StuartBroad8 becomes second bowler to claim 400 Test wickets in this decade Read: https://t.co/XmZsp6y… 14 minutes ago Rudulu Quinton de Kock, too, would have wanted five runs more, and a sixth Test hundred to show for his efforts. Sam Curra… https://t.co/jM5FMOYNSd 20 minutes ago Express Sports #SAvENG #ENGvSA Stumps! After Stuart Broad bowled Kagiso Rabada out, the umpire called it a day. Vernon Philander… https://t.co/WmPbXvhcK8 36 minutes ago