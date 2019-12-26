Holiday season package returns to hit a record high, says UPS
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () United Parcel Service Inc expects returned packages to hit a record high following this year's holiday shipping season, as consumers shopped more online, the package delivery company said on Thursday.
