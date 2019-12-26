Global  

Holiday season package returns to hit a record high, says UPS

Reuters Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
United Parcel Service Inc expects returned packages to hit a record high following this year's holiday shipping season, as consumers shopped more online, the package delivery company said on Thursday.
News video: UPS Anticipates Record Breaking Number Of Holiday Package Returns

UPS Anticipates Record Breaking Number Of Holiday Package Returns 00:33

 The package delivery service United Parcel Service (UPS) expects returned packages to hit a record high. As more consumers shopped online this holiday season, they expect returns to be at their highest also. According to a report by Mastercard Inc, U.S. shoppers spent more time and money shopping...

Recent related news from verified sources

Online sales hit record highs in the shortest holiday shopping season since 2013

Online sales hit record highs in the shortest holiday shopping season since 2013· *Online shopping surged to a record high despite the unusually short holiday season, according to a Mastercard report released Thursday.* · *Overall retail...
Business Insider

Online Sales Touch Record High In Holiday Season: Report

U.S. holiday retail sales increased 3.4 percent from last year, with e-commerce sales hitting a record high, data released by Mastercard showed. According to...
RTTNews Also reported by •ReutersNewsmaxReuters IndiabizjournalsBusiness Insider

