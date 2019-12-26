Global  

7 killed as migrant boat capsizes in Turkey

WorldNews Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
7 killed as migrant boat capsizes in TurkeyAnkara: Seven people were killed as a migrant boat capsized in Turkey’s Lake Van region on Thursday, authorities said. The boat carrying migrants capsized at around 3 a.m. as it sailed close to Adilcevaz district...
