Americans Keep Spending: Holiday Sales Grew 3.4%

NYTimes.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
A retail survey showed an 18.8 percent rise in online shopping. Consumer confidence has been bolstered this year by a low unemployment rate.
Americans bought more stuff online this holiday season, e-commerce sales jumped 18%

The report found clothing, accessories and electronics to be the primary drivers behind the e-commerce boom with specialty apparel sales jumping 17%.
USATODAY.com

How to Turn First-Time Holiday Shoppers Into Repeat Buyers

How to Turn First-Time Holiday Shoppers Into Repeat BuyersMore shoppers. Increased sales. Larger orders. This year's five-day stretch between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday left echoing "cha-chings" ringing through the...
CRM Buyer

