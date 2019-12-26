Mourinho’s Spurs beat Brighton in latest Boxing Day boost

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham and Jose Mourinho maintained their impressive Boxing Day records with a 2-1 victory over Brighton in the Premier League after a brilliant winning goal from Dele Alli. The three points boost Spurs’ top-four prospects and continue an enviable record on Dec. 26 for both the club and Mourinho while manager at […] 👓 View full article

