Mourinho’s Spurs beat Brighton in latest Boxing Day boost

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham and Jose Mourinho maintained their impressive Boxing Day records with a 2-1 victory over Brighton in the Premier League after a brilliant winning goal from Dele Alli. The three points boost Spurs’ top-four prospects and continue an enviable record on Dec. 26 for both the club and Mourinho while manager at […]
News video: Mourinho reflects on spur 2-1 win against Brighton

Mourinho reflects on spur 2-1 win against Brighton 00:24

 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho reflects on his side's 2-1 victory against Brighton.

Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs [Video]Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs

Like Mourinho, Lampard was reluctant to get too deeply involved in discussion of the abuse allegedly aimed at Rudiger, howver both bosses stood united againts any abuse of players from any team. During..

Peter Crouch: Mourinho is a 'breath of fresh air' for Spurs [Video]Peter Crouch: Mourinho is a 'breath of fresh air' for Spurs

Peter Crouch gives an exclusive interview to the PA in which he says that he thinks Jose Mourinho is a breath of fresh air for Spurs.

FOX Sports

Tottenham press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Brighton, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and more

Tottenham press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Brighton, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and moreThe Tottenham Hotspur head coach saw Dele Alli and Harry Kane score for Spurs against Brighton in the early kick off on Boxing Day
Football.london Also reported by •BBC Sport

