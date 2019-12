Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

ATLANTA (AP) — Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a no-show at the Peach Bowl media day on Thursday, another indicator No. 1 LSU’s leading rusher could miss the playoff semifinal because of his hamstring injury. LSU coach Ed Orgeron still holds out hope Edwards-Helaire could play against No. 4 Oklahoma. However, Edwards-Helaire’s absence from the media day […] 👓 View full article