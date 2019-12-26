Lawyer for Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas asks to withdraw, cites ebbing defense funds
Citing Lev Parnas' dwindling defense funds, a lawyer for the Rudy Giuliani associate has asked to withdraw from in a campaign finance conspiracy case
A lawyer for Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who has been charged with campaign finance violations, has requested to be withdrawn as counsel because of Parnas' inability to pay both his lawyers, according to a filing made on Christmas Eve.... Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, lets one withdraw 02:47
