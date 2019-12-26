Global  

Lawyer for Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas asks to withdraw, cites ebbing defense funds

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Lawyer for Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas asks to withdraw, cites ebbing defense fundsCiting Lev Parnas' dwindling defense funds, a lawyer for the Rudy Giuliani associate has asked to withdraw from in a campaign finance conspiracy case
News video: Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, lets one withdraw

Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, lets one withdraw 02:47

 A lawyer for Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who has been charged with campaign finance violations, has requested to be withdrawn as counsel because of Parnas' inability to pay both his lawyers, according to a filing made on Christmas Eve....

Recent related videos from verified sources

Giuliani associate wants to hand over documents to court [Video]Giuliani associate wants to hand over documents to court

An indicted associate of U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked the court for permission. Lev Parnas asked to turn over the contents of his phone and other documents to a House of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Giuliani Associate Wants To Hand Over Documents To Court [Video]Giuliani Associate Wants To Hand Over Documents To Court

An indicted associate of U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked the court for permission. Lev Parnas asked to turn over the contents of his phone and other documents to a House of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Giuliani associate asks court to allow handing over documents sought in Trump impeachment

Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has asked a court for permission to turn over the contents of...
Reuters

Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, agrees to let one withdraw

A lawyer for Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who has been charged with campaign finance violations, has...
Reuters

chantler_jaki

JK Chantler RT @DemocracyJourno: Lev Parnas begs to testify to Congress in a letter his lawyer has sent to a federal judge. The letter, filed in court… 1 minute ago

jocowboys87

Joanne🆘🌊🌊 RT @kylegriffin1: Lev Parnas, the ex-Giuliani associate charged with financial crimes, is looking to share more material with congressional… 5 minutes ago

bheyreddd

Nancy Markowski RT @TheTNHoller: Trump’s lawyer Giuliani’s indicted Putin oligarch-paid Russian mob-linked accomplice Lev Parnas, who @DevinNunes spoke to… 21 minutes ago

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @YahooNews: Lev Parnas, a former Rudy Giuliani associate charged with financial crimes, is looking to share more material with congressi… 21 minutes ago

