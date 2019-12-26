Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Amruta Fadnavis vs Shiv Sena: Thane Municipal Corporation to shift Axis Bank accounts

Hindu Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The development follows a war of words on social media between the Shiv Sena and Amruta Fadnavis - wife of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - who holds a senior position at the Axis Bank.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rahul Gandhi ashamed to attend Uddhav's swearing-in ceremony?: BJP |OneIndia News [Video]Rahul Gandhi ashamed to attend Uddhav's swearing-in ceremony?: BJP |OneIndia News

Shiv- SENA CHIEF UDDHAV THACKERAY SWORN-IN AS MAHA CM , MAHA CM UDDHAV THACKERAY HOLDS FIRST CABINET MEET, MAHA GOVT SANCTIONS RS. 20 CR FOR RAIGAD FORT'S RECONSTRUCTION, UDDHAV LOSES COOL OVER A..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:05Published

Fadnavis faces floor test on Wednesday: What Sena, NCP & Congress said [Video]Fadnavis faces floor test on Wednesday: What Sena, NCP & Congress said

Shiv Sena, NCP & Congress have all welcomed the Supreme Court decision asking Fadnavis to prove his majority in the house by 5 pm on Wednesday.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:20Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VidyaranyaKs

Versatile🇮🇳 RT @kanimozhi: Amruta Fadnavis vs Shiv Sena: Thane Municipal Corp to Shift Axis Bank Accounts to Nationalised Bank https://t.co/NIvkBeJaJJ 10 minutes ago

avanish_231

avanish mishra RT @the_hindu: The Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to shift its salary accounts from Axis Bank to a nationalised ba… 31 minutes ago

MalharTakle

Malhar Takle RT @PTI_News: Amruta Fadnavis vs Shiv Sena: Thane Municipal Corporation to shift accounts from Axis Bank 3 hours ago

AniketS47831327

Ani S RT @HimzAllTheTime: @fadnavis_amruta @ShivSena madam, u had BJP candidate (your husband) in your constituency (Nagpur Southwest) .. u didnt… 3 hours ago

BMirror

National Business Mirror #AmrutaFadnavis vs #ShivSena: Thane Municipal Corporation to shift #AxisBank accounts https://t.co/8sY0IV3FSq 3 hours ago

AniketS47831327

Ani S @SheetalVjay @fadnavis_amruta @ShivSena Wait for the next election .. ss will be back .. there are people that want… https://t.co/ZwaLusKwUH 3 hours ago

SKonPolitics

Sanjeeb Kumar Amruta Fadnavis vs Shiv Sena: Thane Municipal Corporation to shift Axis Bank accounts https://t.co/l7DdGHm6yU 3 hours ago

NPM_Magazine

NPM Amruta Fadnavis vs Shiv Sena: Thane Municipal Corporation to shift Axis Bank accounts https://t.co/gr6ZfgMkig 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.