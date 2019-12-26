Spanish police try to find cause for UK family drownings
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () MADRID (AP) — Autopsy results show the three members of British family who lost their lives in a swimming pool in southern Spain on Christmas eve died by drowning, police said Thursday. Investigators were now trying to determine why they drowned, Civil Guard union spokesman officer Paco González said. Leading Spanish newspaper El País said […]
