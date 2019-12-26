Global  

Spanish police try to find cause for UK family drownings

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
MADRID (AP) — Autopsy results show the three members of British family who lost their lives in a swimming pool in southern Spain on Christmas eve died by drowning, police said Thursday. Investigators were now trying to determine why they drowned, Civil Guard union spokesman officer Paco González said. Leading Spanish newspaper El País said […]
Family Of Detective Sean Suiter Speak Out After State Police Investigation Into Cause Of Death [Video]Family Of Detective Sean Suiter Speak Out After State Police Investigation Into Cause Of Death

Family Of Detective Sean Suiter Speak Out After State Police Investigation Into Cause Of Death

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:17Published


