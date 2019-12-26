Global  

California’s wild winter begins with pounding rain, tornado warnings and heavy snow

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
A fast-moving winter storm barreled into Southern California early Thursday, bringing snow that closed the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine, Angeles Crest Highway and the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass and rain that flooded freeways across Los Angeles County. The second of two storms this week from the Gulf of Alaska arrived on Christmas […]
News video: Cajon Pass closed because of heavy snow

Cajon Pass closed because of heavy snow 01:20

 Heavy snow closed Interstate 15 through California's Cajon Pass early Thursday morning. Sean DeLancey reporting.

Powerful Storm Shuts Down Grapevine, Cajon Pass [Video]Powerful Storm Shuts Down Grapevine, Cajon Pass

A powerful storm hit the Southland late Christmas evening and continued into Thursday morning, dumping snow in the mountains, shutting down the Grapevine and the Cajon Pass, and pummeling lower..

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

A slow moving warm front is causing fog to develop across parts of our area with dense fog advisories in effect until Christmas morning. With temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s, any..

Powerful storm pounds Southern California with rain, snow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful winter storm brought a deluge of rain and snow to Southern California, triggering tornado warnings and bringing post-Christmas...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

