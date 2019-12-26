California’s wild winter begins with pounding rain, tornado warnings and heavy snow
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () A fast-moving winter storm barreled into Southern California early Thursday, bringing snow that closed the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine, Angeles Crest Highway and the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass and rain that flooded freeways across Los Angeles County. The second of two storms this week from the Gulf of Alaska arrived on Christmas […]
A slow moving warm front is causing fog to develop across parts of our area with dense fog advisories in effect until Christmas morning. With temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s, any..
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful winter storm brought a deluge of rain and snow to Southern California, triggering tornado warnings and bringing post-Christmas... Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com
