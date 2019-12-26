Global  

Lebanese protest bank policies amid severe crisis

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
BEIRUT (AP) — Dozens of protesters staged a sit-in outside the central bank and the Lebanese Banks’ Association building Thursday to protest the banks’ policies amid unprecedented capital controls. The protesters called on citizens to stop paying their loans and taxes and demanded that loan payments be rescheduled after amending interest rates. Banks have imposed […]
