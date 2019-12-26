Global  

Rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during rally: TV

WorldNews Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during rally: TVA rocket on Wednesday was launched from the Gaza Strip at a southern Israeli city where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s election campaign was hosting a rally, forcing him to take shelter briefly before resuming the event, Israeli TV stations reported. The Israeli military confirmed the launch against Ashkelon, which is 12km from the Palestinian enclave,...
News video: Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally

Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally 01:21

 A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip at a southern Israeli city on Wednesday as it hosted a campaign rally by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prompted him to take shelter briefly before resuming the event, Israeli TV stations reported.

