Rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during rally: TV

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

A rocket on Wednesday was launched from the A rocket on Wednesday was launched from the Gaza Strip at a southern Israeli city where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ’s election campaign was hosting a rally, forcing him to take shelter briefly before resuming the event, Israeli TV stations reported. The Israeli military confirmed the launch against Ashkelon, which is 12km from the Palestinian enclave,... 👓 View full article

