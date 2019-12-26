Global  

Intermittent fasting may provide health benefits: Study

WorldNews Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Intermittent fasting may provide health benefits: StudyIntermittent fasting may provide numerous health benefits like controlling blood-sugar levels, according to a review of studies which suggests the practice may help physicians guide patients towards a better lifestyle. The study’s author, neuroscientist Mark Mattson from Johns Hopkins University in the US, said intermittent fasting diets generally fall into two categories daily time-restricted feeding and the so-called 5:2 intermittent fasting. The first kind Mattson said narrows eating times to 6-8 hours per day, and in the 5:2 fasting, he added that people limit themselves to one moderate-sized meal two days each week. According to the review of studies, published in the New England...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
News video: Intermittent Fasting May Improve Your Health

Intermittent Fasting May Improve Your Health 00:34

 Want to live longer? Try fasting! A review of existing studies suggests that periodically foregoing meals can improve your overall health. Researchers have found that fasting helps to regulate blood sugar levels, which suppresses inflammation. According to UPI, studies also show that fasting can...

