Intermittent fasting may provide health benefits: Study

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Intermittent fasting may provide numerous health benefits like controlling blood-sugar levels, according to a review of studies which suggests the practice may help physicians guide patients towards a better lifestyle. The study's author, neuroscientist Mark Mattson from Johns Hopkins University in the US, said intermittent fasting diets generally fall into two categories daily time-restricted feeding and the so-called 5:2 intermittent fasting. The first kind Mattson said narrows eating times to 6-8 hours per day, and in the 5:2 fasting, he added that people limit themselves to one moderate-sized meal two days each week. According to the review of studies, published in the New England


