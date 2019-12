Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks defensemen Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan are scheduled for season-ending right shoulder surgeries on Friday. The 34-year-old Seabrook also will have surgery on his right hip in January and left hip in February. He is under contract through the 2023-24 season at an average annual value of $6,875,000.