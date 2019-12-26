Global  

> >

Obafemi hits superb goal as Southampton wins at Chelsea 2-0

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
LONDON (AP) — Michael Obafemi’s superb goal helped Southampton win at Chelsea 2-0 to hand Frank Lampard’s side a second straight home defeat in the English Premier League on Thursday. By contrast, it was a second consecutive away win for coach Ralph Hasenhüttl’s Southampton, and his selection of Obafemi ahead of striker Danny Ings paid […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Redmond scores stunning team goal as Southampton shock Chelsea

Chelsea lose consecutive home league games for the first time since 2011 as Southampton deservedly win at Stamford Bridge.
BBC News

Premier League results: Southampton stun Chelsea as Arteta ends Arsenal debut with draw and new Everton boss Ancelotti wins

Southampton enjoyed a massive boost in their fight against relegation by winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the biggest shock of the Boxing Day Premier League...
talkSPORT

