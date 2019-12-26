Obafemi hits superb goal as Southampton wins at Chelsea 2-0

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — Michael Obafemi’s superb goal helped Southampton win at Chelsea 2-0 to hand Frank Lampard’s side a second straight home defeat in the English Premier League on Thursday. By contrast, it was a second consecutive away win for coach Ralph Hasenhüttl’s Southampton, and his selection of Obafemi ahead of striker Danny Ings paid […] 👓 View full article

