NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA and the players’ union announced Thursday that they have agreed to extend their labor agreement for two weeks as they continue to negotiate a new one. The current collective bargaining agreement was reached in 2014. It was supposed to run through the 2021 season, but the players decided to […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill Passes: What Next? After three long years, two elections and a fractured country in its wake, the Withdrawal Agreement Bill has passed through parliament and the UK is set to leave the EU on 31 January 2020. But the bill.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:00Published 1 week ago U.S. House passes new trade pact replacing NAFTA The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade deal on Thursday that includes tougher labor and automotive rules but leaves $1.2 trillion in annual.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:06Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources WNBA, players' union says new labor agreement is close The WNBA and the players' union say they have agreed to extend their labor agreement for two weeks as they continue to negotiate a new one

FOX Sports 1 day ago



House overwhelmingly approves new trade agreement with Canada, Mexico WASHINGTON – Just hours after a bitterly partisan impeachment vote, the House turned around Thursday and gave overwhelming bipartisan approval to a new...

bizjournals 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this