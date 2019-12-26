Global  

WNBA, players’ union says new labor agreement is close

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA and the players’ union announced Thursday that they have agreed to extend their labor agreement for two weeks as they continue to negotiate a new one. The current collective bargaining agreement was reached in 2014. It was supposed to run through the 2021 season, but the players decided to […]
