Ari Behn, Spacey accuser and ex of Norwegian princess, dies

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Scandinavian writer Ari Behn — the ex-husband of Norwegian Princess Martha Louise and among the people who had accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct — died this week, his manager said. He was 47. Behn died by suicide Wednesday, his manager told the Norwegian news service NTB. Authorities said he was found at his […] 👓 View full article

