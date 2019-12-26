Global  

Ari Behn, Spacey accuser and ex of Norwegian princess, dies

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Scandinavian writer Ari Behn — the ex-husband of Norwegian Princess Martha Louise and among the people who had accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct — died this week, his manager said. He was 47. Behn died by suicide Wednesday, his manager told the Norwegian news service NTB. Authorities said he was found at his […]
News video: Norway's Ari Behn Dies By Suicide On Christmas Day

Norway's Ari Behn Dies By Suicide On Christmas Day 00:39

 Norwegian author Ari Behn died by suicide on Christmas, Business Insider sadly reports. His family's spokesman, Geir Håkonsund, announced the news on Wednesday. Behn was married to Norway's Princess Martha Louise from 2002 until 2017. 2017 is the same year he accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a...

Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47 [Video]Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47

Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47. Behn, who was previously married to Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise, died by suicide on Christmas Day. Geir Håkonsund, Benh's..

Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn dies at 47

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 26 (ANI): American actor Kevin Spacey's accuser Ari Behn, who was the ex-husband of Norwegian Princess Martha Louise, has committed...
Sify

Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn, ex of Norwegian princess, a suicide, manager says

Ari Behn, a former member of Norway’s royal family who was one of Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accusers, died by suicide on Wednesday, his manager said. He...
FOXNews.com

