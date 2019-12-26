Ari Behn, Spacey accuser and ex of Norwegian princess, dies
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () Scandinavian writer Ari Behn — the ex-husband of Norwegian Princess Martha Louise and among the people who had accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct — died this week, his manager said. He was 47. Behn died by suicide Wednesday, his manager told the Norwegian news service NTB. Authorities said he was found at his […]
