Arteta's Arsenal tenure begins with 1-1 draw at Bournemouth

WorldNews Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Arteta's Arsenal tenure begins with 1-1 draw at BournemouthBOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an equalizer for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta's first match in charge ended 1-1 at Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Thursday. Aubameyang's 63rd-minute goal was his 12th in the league — putting him second overall behind Leicester's Jamie Vardy. Dan Gosling...
