Donald Trump Is 'Greatest Threat to World Peace,' Ahead of Putin and Kim Jong Un, Germans Say in New Poll
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () Germans perceive President Donald Trump as a greater threat to world peace than other top world leaders, according to a new survey from YouGov. The poll, commissioned by German news agency DPA, found that 41 percent of Germans feel Trump is the most dangerous of five globally important leaders, a list which included Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Chinese President Xi Jinping. By contrast, the world leader rated most dangerous by the second-largest share of Germans was Kim, who was...
President Donald Trump is spending his Christmas holiday away from Washington -- but his social media accounts reveal he has impeachment on his mind, reports Natalie Brand (1:43). WCCO 4 News At 5 – December 26, 2019
Tidings of comfort and joy were in short supply for fans of President Donald Trump, as support for Trump's impeachment and removal from office hit a high of 55... Mediaite Also reported by •Reuters India •WorldNews
