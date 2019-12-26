Frankie Allen RT @CountryOverPar5: The Germans have seen a man like Trump in the past. They would know👇🏽 Donald Trump Is 'Greatest Threat to World Peac… 5 seconds ago

(((Todd Kolod))) 🌊 RT @aroseblush: 🤡 Donald Trump Is 'Greatest Threat to World Peace,' Ahead of Putin and Kim Jong Un, Germans Say in New Poll 🤡 https:… 6 seconds ago

I. Barros RT @Newsweek: Donald Trump is "greatest threat to world peace," ahead of Putin and Kim Jong Un, Germans say in new poll https://t.co/TT4f2v… 17 seconds ago

Nick Varga Donald Trump is "greatest threat to world peace," ahead of Putin and Kim Jong Un, Germans say in new poll https://t.co/o4RScr9c4c 32 seconds ago

Susan Garren Art Collections 👩‍🌾 RT @Mike_Padgett: via @newsweek Donald Trump is "greatest threat to world peace," ahead of Putin and Kim Jong Un, Germans say in new poll h… 36 seconds ago

Nick Varga RT @C71Marie: Sad times in America's history... @realDonaldTrump⁩ Is 'Greatest Threat to World Peace,' Ahead of Putin and Kim Jong Un, Ger… 1 minute ago

Patricia Thomas RT @ODAction_News: Germans think Trump is more dangerous than Kim Jong Un and Putin | DW | 26.12.2019 https://t.co/hbYcx2VwZl "When asked w… 1 minute ago