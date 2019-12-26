Global  

Donald Trump Is 'Greatest Threat to World Peace,' Ahead of Putin and Kim Jong Un, Germans Say in New Poll

WorldNews Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Donald Trump Is 'Greatest Threat to World Peace,' Ahead of Putin and Kim Jong Un, Germans Say in New PollGermans perceive President Donald Trump as a greater threat to world peace than other top world leaders, according to a new survey from YouGov. The poll, commissioned by German news agency DPA, found that 41 percent of Germans feel Trump is the most dangerous of five globally important leaders, a list which included Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Chinese President Xi Jinping. By contrast, the world leader rated most dangerous by the second-largest share of Germans was Kim, who was...
Germans: Trump is a greater danger to the world than Putin or N. Korea

The YouGov survey found 41% of Germans think it is the US under Trump, not Iran or Russia, which is a threat to the world. ;
Jerusalem Post

Merry Impeachmas? Support for Trump Impeachment Hits Whopping 55 Percent on Christmas

Tidings of comfort and joy were in short supply for fans of President Donald Trump, as support for Trump's impeachment and removal from office hit a high of 55...
Mediaite Also reported by •Reuters IndiaWorldNews

