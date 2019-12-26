Redwood tree falls, kills hiker in California park

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

MUIR WOODS NATIONAL MONUMENT PARK, Calif. (AP) — A huge redwood tree fell and killed a man visiting Muir Woods National Monument Park in California on Christmas Eve, authorities said Thursday. Subhradeep Dutta, 28, of Edina, Minnesota, died while walking on a marked dirt trail with two other people in the park north of San […] 👓 View full article

