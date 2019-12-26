Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Redwood tree falls, kills hiker in California park

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
MUIR WOODS NATIONAL MONUMENT PARK, Calif. (AP) — A huge redwood tree fell and killed a man visiting Muir Woods National Monument Park in California on Christmas Eve, authorities said Thursday. Subhradeep Dutta, 28, of Edina, Minnesota, died while walking on a marked dirt trail with two other people in the park north of San […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Man Dies After Redwood Tree Falls At Muir Woods National Monument Park

Man Dies After Redwood Tree Falls At Muir Woods National Monument Park 00:30

 A man has died from a Redwood tree fall.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Annual 'Trek to the Tree' Honors The Nation's Christmas Tree [Video]Annual "Trek to the Tree" Honors The Nation's Christmas Tree

Every year, people from around the world gather in Kings Canyon National Park to honor the General Grant Tree — also known as the “Nation's Christmas Tree!”

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:41Published

Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped by Toppled Tree Amid Stormy Weather in Los Angeles [Video]Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped by Toppled Tree Amid Stormy Weather in Los Angeles

Fire crews rescued a man who became trapped under a large tree in Echo Park that was possibly toppled by fierce winds and rain in the area Monday morning.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Falling redwood kills hiker in California park on Christmas Eve

A Minnesota man visiting Muir Woods National Monument near San Francisco was killed by a falling redwood tree during a Christmas Eve hike with his sister and her...
Reuters Also reported by •TIMEFOXNews.com

Human bones found in Joshua Tree park; no signs of foul play

Park rangers have found human bones in a remote areas of Southern California's Joshua Tree National Park
Newsday

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FINALMESSIAH

FINAL MESSIAH Los Angeles Times: Massive redwood tree falls, kills hiker in Muir Woods. https://t.co/WzOjefkcmb via @GoogleNews×… https://t.co/Ow3quPEVXs 7 seconds ago

cbsaustin

CBS Austin Massive redwood tree falls, kills hiker at California natl. monument https://t.co/dQGvOLyUqc 19 seconds ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Hiker killed when massive redwood tree falls in California park on Christmas Eve https://t.co/Ir6P8l6i9z via @usatoday 1 minute ago

WMTWTV

WMTW TV Massive redwood tree falls, kills hiker in California park https://t.co/j4xMcDWulH 2 minutes ago

Nickgregwaaah

Nick Gregoire RT @BostonGlobe: Massive redwood tree falls, kills hiker in California park https://t.co/m9aEq5DAX9 3 minutes ago

MyNBC5

MyNBC5 Massive redwood tree falls, kills hiker in California park https://t.co/xyu00NmSY3 https://t.co/KV4rNdnM9Y 4 minutes ago

KETV

KETV NewsWatch 7 Massive redwood tree falls, kills hiker in California park https://t.co/71wazItCUl https://t.co/0A4qL8xeH3 4 minutes ago

WTAE

WTAE-TV Pittsburgh Massive redwood tree falls, kills hiker in California park https://t.co/BbnGZr8qHg https://t.co/yLrEhKOL6G 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.