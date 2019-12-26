Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

2 die, 8 injured in bus crash in Russia

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — A bus crash in southwestern Russia killed two people and injured eight others Thursday, authorities said. The crash occurred near the village of Yarkino in the Lipetsk region, about 320 kilometers (200 miles) south of Moscow, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said. The bus was driving from Moscow to Tbilisi, the capital of the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police release shocking video of bus stop crash to remind drivers to stop [Video]Police release shocking video of bus stop crash to remind drivers to stop

A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly hitting a 7-year-old with his car. On Nov. 6, police say kids were getting off the school bus at the end of the day when a vehicle failed to stop, even though..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:20Published

Woman dies after crash between bus and car in Battersea [Video]Woman dies after crash between bus and car in Battersea

A 26-year-old woman has died after a crash between a rental car and a National Express bus. The vehicles were engulfed in flames after the smash which happened in south-west London in the early hours..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

At least four dead, more than 20 hurt in Hong Kong bus crash

HONG KONG (AP) — The crash of a double-decker bus in Hong Kong killed at least four people and injured more than 20, emergency services said. The crash in the...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MariaKPIX

Maria Medina RT @JackieKPIX: This is where a horrific car crash happened around 10 on Christmas night. 3 teenagers are dead, 2 others are seriously inju… 1 minute ago

SKMom75

Tammy ☃️ RT @people: Christmas Crash Leaves 3 Alabama High School Cheerleaders Dead and 2 Injured https://t.co/wn4DY9Qrn0 2 minutes ago

komonews

KOMO News The boy's mother says he woke up but can’t talk. She’s also unsure whether he can see. https://t.co/FubwJDfZ9l 3 minutes ago

Jr1929H

Jr RT @DGPurser: This helicopter crash (AH-1 Cobra) was caught on camera in Korea, during filming for a Top Gear segment. No one was seriousl… 3 minutes ago

ubnm

UBNM Christmas Crash Leaves 3 Alabama High School Cheerleaders Dead and 2 Injured NotValidURL (via YAHOO!) #news #trending #trendingnews 6 minutes ago

people

People Christmas Crash Leaves 3 Alabama High School Cheerleaders Dead and 2 Injured https://t.co/wn4DY9Qrn0 9 minutes ago

maddy_janes

MJ🌹 RT @ABCLiz: This is so horribly sad. Here is a GoFundMe set up for the family of two brothers who died in the car crash in Pleasanton Chris… 10 minutes ago

JordanJamesTV

Jordan James RT @JasonWhitely: UPDATE: @DallasPD officer has died from injuries that he suffered from racing and then crashing his Mustang in a resident… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.