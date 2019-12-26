Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pistons guard Luke Kennard out 2 weeks with knee tendinitis

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard is expected to be out of the lineup for two weeks because of knee tendinitis. The team made the announcement Thursday, saying Kennard will be evaluated again before returning to play in early January. The third-year pro is averaging nearly 16 points per game, tied with Blake […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LoveEminem00

💖E M I N Ǝ M💖 RT @DetroitPistons: Medical update: Pistons guard Luke Kennard will miss the next two weeks with bilateral knee tendinitis. Kennard will be… 2 hours ago

rockcutler80

Rock Cutler Pistons guard Luke Kennard out 2 weeks with knee tendinitis. 3 hours ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports Pistons guard Luke Kennard out 2 weeks with knee tendinitis. https://t.co/eYUU1eGGSl 3 hours ago

FOX47News

FOX 47 News . @DetroitPistons guard Luke Kennard is expected to be out of the lineup for two weeks because of knee tendinitis.… https://t.co/ifCtDwxt2M 4 hours ago

chewy7

rich cerasale pistons guard Luke Kennard out 2 weeks with a knee injury 5 hours ago

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit RT @BradGalli: Luke Kennard is out two weeks with knee tendinitis. Bad news for a Pistons team hampered by injuries this season. https://t.… 5 hours ago

updates_pistons

Detroit Pistons [WXYZ Detroit] - Pistons guard Luke Kennard out two weeks with knee tendinitis https://t.co/dLQeq96aWL 6 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Pistons guard Luke Kennard out 2 weeks with knee tendinitis https://t.co/HCPlUBwVVT https://t.co/4qpILvlC8g 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.