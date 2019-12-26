Pistons guard Luke Kennard out 2 weeks with knee tendinitis

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 11 hours ago )

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard is expected to be out of the lineup for two weeks because of knee tendinitis. The team made the announcement Thursday, saying Kennard will be evaluated again before returning to play in early January. The third-year pro is averaging nearly 16 points per game, tied with Blake […] 👓 View full article

