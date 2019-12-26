Global  

Boeing discloses 'very disturbing' messages on 737 Max

Brisbane Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
A new batch of instant messages between Boeing employees on the development of the 737 Max paints a "very disturbing picture" of concerns about the grounded plane.
