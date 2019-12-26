Opera tenor and conductor Peter Schreier dies at 84 Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Veteran German tenor turned conductor Peter Schreier has died aged 84 in Dresden. Trained in former East Germany, he performed in more than 60 operatic roles — from New York to Milan to Salzburg — until retirement. 👓 View full article

