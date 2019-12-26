Global  

Opera tenor and conductor Peter Schreier dies at 84

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Veteran German tenor turned conductor Peter Schreier has died aged 84 in Dresden. Trained in former East Germany, he performed in more than 60 operatic roles — from New York to Milan to Salzburg — until retirement.
