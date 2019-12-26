Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

CBC edit of Trump scene from Home Alone 2 was done in 2014

CBC.ca Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
CBC confirmed Thursday it deleted a scene featuring Donald Trump from the movie Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, but the broadcaster says the cut occurred before he became president and was not politically motivated.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

CBC removes Donald Trump's scene from 'Home Alone 2' broadcast: report

Donald Trump's cameo in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" was cut from the film by the Canadian Broadcast Company this week, according to a new report.
FOXNews.com

President Trump's Cameo in 'Home Alone 2' Cut Out by Canada TV

President Trump has been 86'd from 'Home Alone 2' by Canadian TV ... but the reason the network is giving for the omission is ... well, sketchy. The Canadian...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

KyleBryan

Kyle Bryan CBC edit of Trump scene from Home Alone 2 was done in 2014. "With feature films adapted for television, Home Alone… https://t.co/WlhCkEyYXU 2 minutes ago

nanook660

Fran [The INFINITE Fan] RT @StephenPunwasi: Jeez. Relax, people. The CBC cut the Trump scene from Home Alone 2, because they need to edit the movie for the time… 4 minutes ago

VThePR

🌊🌺V🌺🌊🇺🇸🗽🇵🇷✊🏾 RT @CBCAlerts: More @cbcnews CBC edit of Trump scene from Home Alone 2 was done in 2014. https://t.co/GJpbqqj6Oq 5 minutes ago

kernelken2

Ken RT @CBCManitoba: CBC edit of Trump scene from Home Alone 2 was done in 2014 https://t.co/MmTpf8OIwp 15 minutes ago

geeky_canuck

Canuck gal RT @Ez4u2say_Janis: CBC edit of Trump scene from Home Alone 2 was done in 2014 #Maga #Triggered https://t.co/REeYlEbQjx 18 minutes ago

timethief

timethief @DianeMariePosts CBC edit of Trump scene from Home Alone 2 was done in 2014 Broadcaster responds Thursday to compl… https://t.co/PQ8tzSVOhB 18 minutes ago

myonlinelifenow

Lanrick Bennett Jr. @MrAndyNgo @Jameseast_ @CBC Lol oh #Snowflake. Censored? Really? CBC edit of Trump scene from Home Alone 2 was done… https://t.co/P7xsceOFkO 33 minutes ago

flyer4life

sam RT @CBCToronto: CBC edit of Trump scene from Home Alone 2 was done in 2014 https://t.co/mBeKD72VOI https://t.co/1TjwuniooC 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.