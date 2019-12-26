Global  

Standing egg theory goes viral as 'ring-of-fire' eclipse crosses Asia

CBC.ca Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
According to a popular scientific theory, an egg will stand on its narrow end during a solar eclipse due to increased gravity. Social media users put that theory to the test in videos shared online Thursday, when thousands gathered across Asia to witness the "ring-of-fire" eclipse.
News video: Solar eclipse: Crowds in Asia gather to see 'ring of fire'

Solar eclipse: Crowds in Asia gather to see 'ring of fire' 02:18

 People across Asia have witnessed the annual "ring of fire" solar eclipse.

Last solar eclipse of the decade [Video]Last solar eclipse of the decade

RING OF FIRE: People in parts of Asia, Australia, and Africa got to see the last solar eclipse of the decade on December 26. An ‘annular’ solar eclipse happens when a new moon, or smaller moon,..

Further footage of 'ring of fire' solar eclipse over Indonesia [Video]Further footage of 'ring of fire' solar eclipse over Indonesia

Skygazers across Asia have witnessed a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse. In Indonesia's Batam, crowds gathered on Thursday (December 26) to watch the natural phenomenon.

Moon covers sun in a rare solar eclipse over Qatar sky

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Skywatchers in Qatar were treated to a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse Thursday. A large number of people gathered in Katara in...
'Ring of fire' eclipse enthrals skywatchers in Middle East, Asia

Thousands of skywatchers gathered across parts of the Middle East and Asia on Thursday to glimpse the sun forming a ring of fire around the moon in a rare...
