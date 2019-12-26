Turkish high court lifts country’s Wikipedia ban

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

The The Turkish high court ruled on Thursday that the country’s move to block Wikipedia violated freedom of expression, paving the way for a two-year-old ban on the website to be lifted. The judges of Turkey’s Constitutional Court voted 10-6 in favour of revoking the block on the online encyclopedia, ordering the ban to be lifted immediately. A local court is due to decide whether the ban will be lifted, according to Turkish media reports. The ban was brought in April 2017, after the site refused... 👓 View full article

