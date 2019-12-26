Turkish high court lifts country’s Wikipedia ban

Thursday, 26 December 2019 () The Turkish high court ruled on Thursday that the country’s move to block Wikipedia violated freedom of expression, paving the way for a two-year-old ban on the website to be lifted. The judges of Turkey’s Constitutional Court voted 10-6 in favour of revoking the block on the online encyclopedia, ordering the ban to be lifted immediately. A local court is due to decide whether the ban will be lifted, according to Turkish media reports. The ban was brought in April 2017, after the site refused...
The country blocked the site in 2017 after Wikipedia refused to remove pages that the government found offensive, including references to its relationship with... NYTimes.com Also reported by •Reuters •RIA Nov.
